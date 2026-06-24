‘No remorse’: Cab driver who raped, killed 10-yr-old booked in attempt-to-murder cases

The accused was arrested on Monday following a probe, aided by CCTV footage, vehicle registration checks and GPS tracking, said officers.

Bashu Kumar (29), accused of kidnapping, raping and killing a 10-year-old in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area, has prior criminal cases, including two attempt-to-murder cases, filed against him.

He also allegedly attacked a police officer in Bihar’s Khagaria district, said police.

Even as five cases were filed against him in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022, he had been working for ride-hailing firms in Delhi for several years, officers said.

During questioning, the accused showed no remorse for allegedly raping and killing the girl.

According to police, Kumar has been living in the Capital and driving cabs in Delhi-NCR for 10 years.

“He is violent in nature and loses his temper quickly. He has shown no remorse for his actions and has repeatedly changed his statements. At present, he was staying in a rented accommodation with his brother in Gurgaon,” a police source said.