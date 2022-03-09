No registration of sale deeds of seven projects by Chintels Paradiso in Gurgaon: DC order

Gurgaon deputy commissioner has directed all sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars to stop registration of conveyance/sale deed or any property related documents for projects relating to developers of Chintels Paradiso. He said the order only applied to transactions between Chintels and first-time buyers and that it does not apply to third-party transactions.

In an order issued to all sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars Monday, Gurgaon DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “As all of you are already aware of the incident of collapse of a building at Chintels Paradiso society at Sector 109 on February 10, in which two casualties occurred and a few were injured. Prima facie, it has appeared that the developer was at fault and accordingly, an FIR has also been registered against the developers.”

Two FIRs have been registered against the developer and an SIT is investigating the charges.

The order added, “In light of the incident, it is hereby directed that you should refrain from registering any documents related to property for the following projects being developed by developers/owners until further notice and this order only applies to transactions between the said developer and the first time buyers and does not apply to third party transactions.”

The projects mentioned in the order include group housing, commercial, and residential plotted colonies of Chintels Paradiso at Sector 109; Chintels Serenity Sector 109; Chintels Corporate Parks at Sector 114; Shoba City Sector 108; International City at Sectors 106, 108, 109; ATS Kocoon at Sector 109 and a 6.7-acre undeveloped plot at Sector 114.

Meanwhile, the committee formed by the district magistrate to oversee the resettlement of residents of Chintels Paradiso on Tuesday hiked the rent payment to be made by the developer to the owners residing in towers E, F, G and H, observing that the earlier proposal regarding payment of rent was on the lower side.

“You are hereby directed to pay Rs 25,000 per flat for size 1,785 square feet, Rs 30,000 per flat for size 2,050 square feet and Rs 37,000 per flat for size 2,630 square feet as rent per month. In addition, a one-time lump sum amount of Rs 40,000 shall also be paid to owners presently residing in these towers and shifting charges shall also be paid as demanded by ‘movers and packers’ company to be engaged by you,” said an order issued by the office of district town planner (enforcement) Gurgaon.

The order added that the owners of these four towers are at liberty to shift to the place identified by them and the above charges shall be paid by the developer with the commitment that rent of three months along with the commitment in writing for payment of rent for total 11 months shall be paid or till finalisation of the IIT-Delhi report.

R S Bhath, district town planner, (enforcement) Gurgaon, said, “The process of shifting as per above modalities shall be completed within ten days as a preventive measure.”