No rain in Delhi, monsoon could arrive by weekend

Rain eluded Delhi despite a forecast for light rain yet again Wednesday, and the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

The day was overcast, with the maximum humidity being recorded at 74%.

According to officials at India Meteorological Department, Thursday is expected to see very light rain and temperature is expected to be between 29 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Delhi, which usually sees the first monsoon rain on June 29, is expected to see the monsoon winds reach only by the weekend, officials said. The city has seen a 90% rainfall deficit since June 1, and is among the most rain deficient states in the country as of now.