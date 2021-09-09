No proxy candidates in seats reserved for women in MCD polls, BJP tells Mahila Morcha

The BJP leaders in the state women wing executive meeting on Wednesday assured the party workers that in the upcoming polls, deserving candidates from the Mahila Morcha would be given precedence over proxy candidates in reserved seats.

Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, and party Delhi chief Adesh Gupta addressed the workers of Mahila Morcha in the meet.

The BJP leaders said that a party has to resort to proxy candidates (like someone’s wife or sister) when it does not have good candidates but now the party is convinced that it can get good candidates from the women wing.

Half of the 272 wards of the three municipal corporations of Delhi, all presently ruled by BJP, are reserved for women. Political parties have in the past used proxy candidates to fill these seats. The MCD polls in Delhi are scheduled for roughly after six months.

The general secretary of Mahila Morcha Teena Sharma said that leaders have shown full faith in their capabilities to fight upcoming polls in Delhi and organisational workers should get tickets from their areas.

Smiriti Irani asked the party leaders to research on the government schemes for women and should know the figures of the beneficiaries so that they could let people know of the party’s work, leaders present in the meeting said.

The president of Mahila Morcha Yogita said that the party will be reaching out to women in more numbers with the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell them how they could benefit from those.