No proposal to extend free foodgrain provision under PMGKAY: Govt

The Centre on Friday said that at present, there is no proposal to extend the provision of free foodgrain via the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to ration card holders, in view of the recovery in the economy and good disposal of foodgrains under the open market sale scheme (OMSS) policy.

Initially, the additional free benefit of 5 kg foodgrain under the PMGKAY scheme was provided for three months (April-June 2020) to address the distress caused by the pandemic. However, with the crisis continuing, the programme was extended for another five months (July-November 2020).

After the onset of the second wave of the pandemic, the scheme was once again rolled out for a period of two months (May-June 2021), which was further extended for five months (July-November 2021).

Asked if the government will further extend the scheme, Food Secretary Sudhansu Pandey said, “The economy is reviving and our OMSS disposal of foodgrains has also been exceptionally good this year. So, there is no proposal to extend PMGKAY.”

The OMSS policy has been consumer-friendly this year, he told reporters.

The government has been selling rice and wheat to bulk consumers under the OMSS policy to improve availability in the domestic market and check prices.