No proposal by govt to cover Board exam fee, parents in a fix

With two weeks for schools to collect CBSE exam fees from their students and no proposal by the Delhi government to intervene, stakeholders expect another tussle this year to get these fees covered.

The CBSE informed schools Thursday evening that they need to submit their list of candidates for the upcoming class X and XII board examinations before September 30. Students have to pay their CBSE examination fees to be included in the list.

In 2019, the board had sharply increased its examination fees, making it Rs 1,200 for SC/ST students and Rs 1,500 for the rest in both classes X and XII. That is the base fee for five subjects. With the additional amount for each subject’s practical and additional or optional subject, the fee goes up to around Rs 2,500 for many class XII students.

In 2019, the Delhi government had announced it would cover the complete examination fee for all Board year students in its schools. It had paid the fees for as many as 3.14 lakh students following a Cabinet meeting decision.

Before that, the fee — Rs 375 for class X and Rs 600 for class XII students for five subjects — was paid by the candidates. In the case of SC/ST students, Rs 50 would be charged, while the remainder, Rs 325 for Class X and Rs 550 for Class XII, used to be reimbursed by the government to the board.

Last year, citing a fund crunch due to the pandemic and estimating that paying the fees for all students would cost Rs 100 crore, the government did not cover the fees. “This year too, the fund situation is not so great. There is no proposal from the government on this so far,” said a senior official in the education department.

The All India Parents Association, in a letter asking the government to cover the fees given the continuing financial distress, said: “According to the education department, more than 1.5 lakh children have gotten themselves transferred from private to government schools… The education minister had recognised parents’ inability to pay school fees and made a public announcement that students would be admitted to government schools without transfer certificates. A parent who withdrew their child from a private school because they could not pay the fees will also have difficulty in paying the exam fees.”

“For some time, the economic situation of the Delhi government has been improving, which we can see from various schemes being introduced in government schools. For its Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, the government is even going to give Rs 2,000 seed money to all students of senior classes,” the letter, addressed to the Chief Minister’s Office, states.

Collecting the exam fees was a big challenge last year and many schools crowdsourced funds by reaching out to NGOs and business people or had teachers and principals shoulder the cost, while civil society had also stepped in to help children with financial constraints.

This year, schools have only two weeks to complete the collection process. “The government should pay this fee; it is an essential expenditure concerning all students. This is a question of writing board exams and continuing education. Things like annual day, sports day, and production of school magazines have not been happening in schools for the last two years. Those resources can be diverted for this,” said the head of a government school, who did not want to be identified.