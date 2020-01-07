No proof but JNU V-C continues to link fee protest to violence

JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar

Delhi Police is yet to disclose names of suspects in Sunday’s violence at JNU, but the Vice-Chancellor Monday sought to suggest it was the Left-led JNU Students’ Union which may be linked to it. Most of those injured, on the other hand, said the ABVP was behind the violence — a charge the outfit denies.

In multiple short statements on Twitter, V-C M Jagadesh Kumar wrote: “The origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students. The protesting students damaged the University communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration. They prevented thousands of students from doing their winter registration. Their intent is clearly aimed at disrupting the functioning of the University. This is simply hooliganism and against the ethos of JNU. No such person will be spared and appropriate action will be taken.” The JNUSU has been protesting against hostel fee hike on campus.

When contacted to ask about what led him to arrive at this conclusion, Kumar did not respond to calls and messages.

“JNU administration will use all possible means to protect the safety and security of our students. We all need to stand together to protect the interests of genuine students. The University should not be held to ransom by some agitators who have no respect for the fundamental rights of law-abiding students,” he said.

The over 30 injured students and teachers, meanwhile, said the V-C had not reached out to check on them. The V-C also stressed on how the administration would “ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance”.

In contrast, when students of Jamia Millia Islamia were beaten up by police during an anti-CAA protest last month, V-C Najma Akhtar had responded immediately. “There has also been emotional loss, a loss of confidence and our students’ psyche has been affected. Who will be responsible for that? Property aap bana sakte hain, but bachche jis situation se guzre hain use aap dobara nahi theek kar sakte,” she had told reporters the next day.

Meanwhile, asked why the mob could not be controlled, a senior official said, “Compared to them (attackers), security guards were not enough. At a time, there are only 80 guards on shift. There are a total of 250 guards in JNU. In fact, six guards were also injured.”

On how the mob was allowed to enter, the official said, “There are only five-six guards at each gate. How will they stop a 100-plus group? Police were also standing there; what did they do?”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App