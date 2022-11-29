No problem in handing over keys of Nizamuddin Markaz to Maulana Saad if he furnishes indemnity bond: Delhi Police tells HC

The Delhi Police informed the Delhi High Court Monday that it has no objection to handing over the keys to the Nizamuddin Markaz to Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad, stating that they had taken possession from him.

The submission was made before a single-judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh, in a plea moved by the Delhi Waqf Board in 2021, challenging the restrictions imposed on public entry at Masjid Bangleywali, and other parts of the Markaz building, after police had registered a case for violation of Covid norms by the management in March 2020.

Rajat Nair, appearing for the Delhi Police, submitted that Saad is still absconding. He is one of the main accused in the violation of Covid-19 norms FIR.

Appearing for the Waqf Board, senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose submitted that while the mosque had been reopened, the two other components of the Markaz premises — a hostel and a madrasa — were still locked.

In March, the HC had permitted the holding of prayers on five floors of the mosque during Ramzan, while overruling the police directive of allowing the prayers only on four floors of the mosque. Justice Singh had questioned the police restriction on the use of all floors, and asked whether it wouldn’t be better if, during the pandemic, devotees were spread across five floors rather than four.

“If they (Delhi Police) are saying nothing survives in this petition, let them do away with locking,” Ghose said.

Addressing the Delhi Police Justice Singh remarked, “You have taken the possession from some person. You return the possession to that person. I am not adjudicating an FIR for the title of property, that is not (an) issue before me”.

Advertisement

Making it clear that it won’t examine the title of the property, the HC asked the Delhi Police in what capacity have they taken possession remarking that the FIR was registered during the pandemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act which is over now. The court said: “Are you in possession? In what capacity have you taken possession? The FIR was registered under Epidemic Diseases Act… that is over now.”

Nair argued that for police to hand over possession, the original possessor has not come forward to take control. It was submitted that under the Delhi Waqf Act, the mutawali has to come forward and not the Waqf Board.

The court questioned, “If you take a property under the Epidemic Diseases Act and register an FIR, then whosoever was in possession at that point of time, would have to file suit for possession?”

Advertisement

The counsel appearing for the mosque management committee submitted that Maulana Saad is in Nizamuddin only and will approach the Delhi Police to take possession.

The police, thereafter, made a statement that it would have no objection in handing over the keys to Saad if he furnishes an indemnity bond.

Disposing of the plea, the HC ordered, “Counsel for the Delhi Police states that they will have no objection in handing over the keys of the property to Maulana Saad on him furnishing indemnity bond without any documents. In this view of the matter, the petitioner (Delhi Waqf Board) does not wish to prosecute the petition any further. With these directions, the petition is disposed”.

The Waqf Board, in its plea filed in February 2021, had submitted that Masjid Bangley Wali, Madarsa Kashif-ul-Uloom, and the attached hostel situated at Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin have been locked since March 2020. The Centre has told the court the premises have been kept “under lock and key” in view of the fact that the Markaz management is itself under investigation in the case registered in 2020 by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch in connection with violation of Covid guidelines.