No pressure from above, decision to resign my own: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned from his post on Sunday following the party’s loss in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Indian Express speaks to him about what prompted the move, his assessment of the BJP’s performance and his future plans.

What was the reason behind the resignation? Some are saying your tenure of the presidentship was also nearing its end?

No, there are still a good four-five months left for my tenure to end. I took this decision to resign on my own following the party’s defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. It is the moral responsibility of any president. My resignation has been accepted and I will continue to work. There is no pressure from anyone.

Why do you think the BJP lost the election? Was there any section the party couldn’t focus on?

The BJP might have lost but if you see, the party has performed well in the polls. We lost by a thin margin but overall, the vote percentage and performance has been good. The BJP will still have stronger role and will be a strong opposition in the MCD house.

Was there any pressure from above to resign? Did you get adequate support from the party?

There was no pressure, I took this decision clearly keeping in mind all aspects. I got full support from both the national unit as well as from the state unit. I thank the senior leaders for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to manage the MCD polls. I got full support throughout the poll campaigning till now.

Did you face any heat from leaders and members of the state unit?

In a family, there are different types of people and different opinions. A political party is also like a family where there is a difference of opinion and thought. But everyone is a part of this family, so we have to stay and work together to stay strong and take the party forward.

What is your next plan?

I am still a leader and worker of the BJP and will continue to work for my party, my area and the people of Delhi. Whatever work and responsibilities the party gives me, I will execute them. The next focus will be on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and we will start preparations and work for the same.