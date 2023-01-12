No political views or religion & caste groups: Delhi Police social media code

DON’T POST political statements or opinions, do not be part of any “anti-government drive” and avoid being part of a group or forum formed to promote or agitate for a cause linked to religion or caste. These guidelines form the core of a code of ethics for social media issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to the force.

In the order, dated January 5, Arora said the code has been formulated to encourage and guide Delhi Police to use the dynamic medium in a better manner.

The order lists four key points: objective, core values for using social media, choosing platforms and who will engage, and instructions for using official handles.

“Police personnel being a member of a disciplined force must not make any social media post, which is against the national interest or is related to ongoing investigations or future operations. Only the officers, who are authorised to give information on social media, will do so,” the order states.

“The material police personnel should post on social media should not be illegal, obscene, defamatory, threatening or abuse intellectual property rights and should not violate any law of the land. Police personnel and officers should not post any political statements or opinions on social media as they should be apolitical, they cannot be a part of anti-government drive on social media and police personnel have also been advised not to use government resources like the Internet to join social media. They cannot use social media while on duty,” it states.

“No posts criticising the government or police force regarding any service matters should be posted on social media platforms. The police personnel should also refrain from expressing their personal views on any of such issues on social media… (a) few exceptions in respect of all the mentioned clauses can be made for intelligence officers, provided they have taken a prior written permission from the DCP (Special Branch/Special Cell),” the order states.

Arora explains in the order that the “purpose of laying down these guidelines for Delhi Police officials is to sensitise and edify them about what they need to observe while posting any response/ contents on different social media platforms; Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, WhatsApp, etc”.

Pointing out that members of the force “will be identified as representatives of Delhi Police,” the order states that the code “has been drafted in accordance with the framework and guidelines as laid down by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology for use of social media by government organisations, using official and personal social media handles”.

Arora also said, in the order, that social media offers the police a unique opportunity to engage with citizens in real time. “We can use various social media platforms to reach out to various stakeholders; civic agencies, residents and market welfare associations, citizens and experts to seek their help as well as inputs for any initiative or incident,” the order states.