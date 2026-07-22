‘No plain clothes, only uniform’: Delhi Police to cops on Jantar Mantar duty

Delhi Police has been accused of excessive use of force during the CJP protest on Monday

Facing criticism after several videos on social media showed policemen in plain clothes lathi-charging protesters, Delhi Police has issued directions that all personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar must report in uniform and not in civilian dress, The Indian Express has learnt.

This comes after tens of thousands of protesters marching from Jantar Mantar to Parliament to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan clashed with security personnel from Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force of the CRPF.

The security forces have come under criticism after several videos showed excessive use of force against the protesters. Many social media posts flagged how a section of policemen — some in civilian dress and others in uniform but with name tags removed — targeted protesters. Scores of people, both protesters and security personnel, were injured in Monday’s clashes.