scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

‘No pets, wheelchairs on cricket ground’: At IAF sports complex, signboard sparks outrage

Dr Satender Singh, a doctor and member of the advisory board to assist the state commissioner for persons with disabilities, Monday wrote a letter to the commissioner after the board came to his notice.

A visitor who regularly visits the premises said the issue of “disabled people not being allowed to go on the walking area, leave the pitch aside”, was raised with authorities, but “nothing came out of it”. (Representational/File)

A signboard at the Sports Complex at the Air Force Station in Delhi’s Palam has sparked outrage among disability rights activists. The hoarding, which visitors say has been there since last year, states: “Following not allowed in cricket ground: Pets, prams/strollers, wheelchair. Do not climb on videography towers in cricket ground.”

Dr Satender Singh, a doctor and member of the advisory board to assist the state commissioner for persons with disabilities, Monday wrote a letter to the commissioner after the board came to his notice. “As a member of the Advisory Board to assist the State commissioner for persons with Disabilities and a spectator with disability, it pains me to bring to your attention the discriminatory hoarding at the Sports Complex, Air Force Station Palam… It’s not just the (cricket) pitch; wheelchair users aren’t even allowed to walk in the outer boundary, which non-disabled people use as a walking track,” it states.

It adds: “The… ground, which has hosted first class and List A matches for the Services Cricket team, has also been approved by the International Cricket Council for use as a practice venue for the World Cup. Restricting spectators with disabilities from using wheelchairs is a direct violation of the 2016 Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPDA). India recently won the T-20 World Cup for the Blind, and many blind spectators use animals as service dogs. Guide dogs are guiding eyes for people who are blind or visually impaired, and banning their entry as well as that of parents with little children in prams is shortsighted in the post-RPDA era.”

Singh told The Indian Express: “This board very categorically says even pets are not allowed… they don’t know there are many blind people who use animals as their guide in sports complexes. I have sent the email to the disabilities commissioner, who is also a retired officer from the Air Force; I’m sure he will definitely look into it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Looking After
Delhi Confidential: Looking After
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
Amartya Sen interview: ‘The Santiniketan of Satyajit Ray, Nandalal Bose …...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs

Officials at the Palam Air Force who did not wish to be identified told The Indian Express: “On the cricket field, wheelchairs, pets and prams, etc are not allowed, basically to ensure that the surface is not spoiled. People who want to take a stroll around the ground; there is no restriction on that. Only on the greens or the pitch per say it is not allowed, and that is true for almost all places.”

More from Delhi

A visitor who regularly visits the premises said the issue of “disabled people not being allowed to go on the walking area, leave the pitch aside”, was raised with authorities, but “nothing came out of it”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 04:38 IST
Next Story

Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base will be taken… will use tech for information about taxpayers in a non-obtrusive way’

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close