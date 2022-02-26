Delhi: No penalty on people travelling without mask in private cars

There will be no penalty on people not wearing masks and travelling together in private four-wheelers in Delhi, with effect from February 28, according to an order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Fines were being imposed for not wearing masks in all public places. However, the penalty for not wearing masks in public places will no longer apply to persons travelling together in private four-wheelers.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also issued an order reducing the fine for not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500. The order was issued on Saturday based on the decisions taken at the DDMA meeting held on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had said that people travelling alone in four-wheelers need not wear masks. This order was issued after the Delhi High Court had questioned the government order that makes wearing masks inside cars mandatory.

The court had termed the order absurd, and asked the DDMA to take a relook at the guidelines issued by it in relation to Covid-19 protocols.

The order issued on Saturday also confirms the DDMA decision to lift all Covid related restrictions in the national capital from Monday onwards. The order also states that the blended or hybrid mode of learning in schools is to be followed for students up to class 9 and for class 11 till March 31, following which classes will be completely offline.

The order states that the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces shall continue to be enforced at all places.

It also directs all District Magistrates, DCPs and authorities concerned to focus on “strategic areas of intervention”, including testing, tracking, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and strict compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced an end to Covid restrictions in the capital: “DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves and people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 April. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All should continue following Covid appropriate behaviour. Government will keep strict watch.”

The announcement meant that night curfew will be lifted, markets can stay open till 10 pm, and restaurants, bars, cafes, and cinema halls can function at 100 per cent seating capacity. Currently, all markets and shops operate from 10 am to 8 pm. Sources said while restaurants, bars and cafes can remain open till 11 pm, this may be extended to midnight.

The decision was taken as Delhi’s Covid positivity rate continues to hover around 1 per cent or less.