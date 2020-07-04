scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 04, 2020
COVID19

No passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and 3 other cities between Jul 6-19

Kolkata Airport tweeted on Saturday that no flights between Kolkata and Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad will operate between July 6 and July 19 as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: July 4, 2020 5:32:13 pm
coronavirus visas suspended, foreign visas, india suspends foreign visas, covid 19 visas suspended, india lockdown, flight operations, coronavirus news, latest news India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Express photo)

No passenger flights will operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad between July 6 and July 19, the Kolkata airport said on Saturday as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in India.

“It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020, or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” the Kolkata airport said on Twitter on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 04: Latest News

Advertisement