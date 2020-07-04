No passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and 3 other cities between Jul 6-19

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Express photo) India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Express photo)

No passenger flights will operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad between July 6 and July 19, the Kolkata airport said on Saturday as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in India.

“It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020, or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” the Kolkata airport said on Twitter on Saturday.

