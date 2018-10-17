No order on burning Ravana effigies this year: HC

Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday refrained from passing an order on banning the burning of Ravana effigies during Dussehra, after a plea was filed seeking to restrain such practices in view of the emergency-like air pollution situation in the capital.

A bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice A K Chawla asked the Centre and the Delhi government to frame guidelines on burning of effigies, so that the same can be implemented next year. It further said that no directions can be issued at this point, and the same can be done for next year.

The bench said the guidelines should also consider allotment of land for such practices in the city, so that less pollution is caused in the area. The court’s direction came on a plea by K K Rai, who sought directions to authorities, to stop people from burning effigies on the eve of Dussehra.

