Not a single arrest in JNU violence, Lok Sabha told

Police detain Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were protesting outside the Shastri Bhawan against January 5 violence on the university campus, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

The Delhi Police has not arrested anyone in connection with the 2020 violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) even though several people were examined, the Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

This, despite several videos from January 5 last year that showed dozens of masked persons armed with sticks and rods going on a rampage inside the university for around four hours, leaving 36 students, teachers, and staff injured. An FIR was registered and the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, but after more than a year, the special investigation team (SIT) has not been able to identify a single attacker they can arrest with evidence.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Delhi Police has reported that a SIT has been constituted to investigate three cases registered at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station with regard to the violence. “The investigation conducted includes examination of witnesses; collection and analysis of footages; and examination of identified suspects. As reported by the Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases,” he said, replying to a written question of DMK member Dayanidhi Maran.

On June 16, The Indian Express had reported that an investigation officer had written to Google seeking information about 33 members of two WhatsApp groups, but received a reply from the company stating that such details can only be provided after police send them a Letter Rogatory under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

Police had written to WhatsApp and Google asking for details of messages, photos and videos shared by the 33 students and members of the two WhatsApp groups — ‘Unity Against Left’ and ‘Friends of RSS’. “While WhatsApp refused to share details, Google said the information requested relates to services offered by Google LLC, a company organised and operating in the US and governed by US laws,” said a police source.

On January 9 last year, days after the violence, Delhi Police had released the names of nine suspects — all students, of whom seven were identified as members of Left-student outfits. The other two were from the RSS’s student outfit, the ABVP, though police did not name the body. After registering an FIR, 20 personnel of the police’s SIT set up a camp office inside the JNU administration block. Police later questioned Delhi University student Komal Sharma, who claimed that she was not present on campus during the violence.