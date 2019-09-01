No on-spot cash challans in Delhi till new notification issued

Hours before implementation of amended Motor Vehicles Act, all traffic police personnel in Delhi have been directed not to issue cash challans and issue only court challans till a fresh notification for “compounding” of challans is issued by the Delhi government.

Advertising

An order issued by DCP (traffic headquarters) on August 31 has been sent to all the traffic personnel and senior officials: “All traffic challans in which documents are seized by prosecuting officers should be forwarded to virtual court, while all traffic challans in which the vehicle is impounded along with seized documents by prosecuting officers should be forwarded to the courts of metropolitan magistrates… till further directions are issued.”

It states that after midnight of August 31, all e-challan machines must be restarted.

The Delhi Transport Department has, meanwhile, proposed that the notification authorising the traffic department to “compound” traffic violations under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019, be issued in the L-G’s name, it is learnt.

Advertising

Compounding of challans means a settlement between the enforcement agencies and the offenders, under which the challans are disposed of on the spot through instant payment. The department has also recommended that the increased penalty rates fixed by the Union government be adopted without any modification in case of spot fine.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said a decision on the notification will be taken Monday. This effectively means that, for now, for every traffic violation, minor or major, there will be no scope for compounding or on the spot settlement on city’s roads.

“The file was received late in my office. It has not been put to me. I am not aware of the contents. We shall discuss it on Monday and take necessary action,” Gahlot told The Indian Express Saturday.

“Traffic police shall derive the power to compound from the government notification…,” said an official. A government spokesperson said the amount of compounding fee “needs to be studied as the proposal says that it be the same on the spot as well as in courts”.