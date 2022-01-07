scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
No Omicron patient in ICU, no death yet: Delhi government data

On Thursday, the positivity rate was 15.34%, up from 11.88% a day before. Active cases have jumped to 31,498; the last time active cases were over 31,000 was on May 21 last year.

Written by Gayathri Mani | New Delhi |
January 7, 2022 4:04:31 am
According to data accessed by The Indian Express, 143 confirmed Omicron patients are currently admitted to six designated hospitals -- Lok Nayak, Max Saket, Fortis-Vasant Kunj, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, VIMHANS and Batra Hospital.

AS COVID-19 cases surge in the city — 15,097 new cases were reported on Thursday — fuelled mostly by the Omicron variant, data accessed from the Delhi health department show that none of the confirmed Omicron cases have required oxygen or ventilator support, or been admitted to the ICU so far.

According to the data, there have been no Omicron deaths so far. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also confirmed this on Thursday.

Jain had said earlier that of the samples being sent for genome sequencing, about 81% reported the Omicron variant. Not all positive samples are being sent for genome sequencing.

Delhi’s Covid case count and positivity rate have seen a surge over the last two weeks. On Thursday, the positivity rate was 15.34%, up from 11.88% a day before. Active cases have jumped to 31,498; the last time active cases were over 31,000 was on May 21 last year.

According to data accessed by The Indian Express, 143 confirmed Omicron patients are currently admitted to six designated hospitals — Lok Nayak, Max Saket, Fortis-Vasant Kunj, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, VIMHANS and Batra Hospital. None of them are in ICUs, or using oxygen/ ventilator support. While 129 are fully vaccinated, five have received the first dose, and nine are unvaccinated. Fourty-four are Delhi residents, the rest are from outside the city.

Till date, 11 confirmed Omicron patients in the 0-14 years age group have been admitted to these hospitals. None required oxygen or ventilator support. Ten patients have since been cured and discharged.

As per the data, a total of 141 Omicron patients have been cured and discharged so far.

The Delhi government has earmarked 32 ventilators for Omicron patients. It has designated 171 ward beds and 16 ICU beds for patients suspected to be infected by the Omicron variant.

A total of 1,091 out of 12,580 dedicated Covid beds were occupied as per the daily health bulletin on Thursday. Of these, 1,004 were confirmed Covid patients, while the reports of others were awaited. While 769 patients had either mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, 211 were on oxygen support, and 24 were on ventilators.

