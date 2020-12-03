No night curfew in national capital: Delhi govt informs HC

Amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Delhi-NCR, Noida on Wednesday started random testing at borders for people coming from the national capital. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Amid surging coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it is not planning a night curfew in the national capital, or parts of it, as of now.

“Have taken a considered view, after assessing the situation of Delhi, not to impose night curfew in Delhi or some parts of Delhi as of now,” Delhi govt told the court.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad in response to the court’s query on November 26 as to whether night curfew should be imposed in Delhi to contain spread of COVID-19 infection.

In a status report filed in the court, the Delhi government has said that it has for now issued an order directing that status quo be maintained with regard to permitted and restricted activities in the city till December 31.

“Therefore, no new activity has been allowed/permitted till December 31,” the report said.

The court was hearing a PIL by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increase in the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to over 5.78 lakh in the city. The death toll as on Wednesday stands at 9,342. The fresh cases came out of a record 78,949 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,370 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate dropped to 5 per cent.

Earlier, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the positivity rate is rapidly coming down in the city. Calling it a heartening trend, he said that the rate is expected to come down below 5 per cent in the next few days.

