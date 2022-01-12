No new omicron cases in Delhi; hospitalisations and deaths up

No fresh Omicron cases were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, keeping the total number of detected cases so far at 546, which is the third-highest tally in the country after Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Maharashtra has reported 1,281 of the 4,868 Omicron cases in the country so far, as per the data shared by the union health ministry.

Even though fewer Omicron cases are being reported from the national capital, there has been a surge in overall Covid cases with nearly 20,000 cases recorded for four days now. There has also been an increase in the number of hospitalisations and deaths.

There were 84 persons on ventilator and 484 on oxygen support across hospitals in Delhi as per Tuesday’s health bulletin, up from 65 persons on ventilator and 438 on oxygen support a day ago. Doctors, however, said that almost all persons who tested Covid positive were admitted to hospitals for the treatment of other ailments. But no cases of pneumonia and lung damage have been reported so far.

Delhi has also reported 93 Covid-19 deaths since January, of which 23 were reported on Tuesday. However, the doctors maintained that the deaths were also due to other ailments.

“The people would have died due to their other conditions as well and it would have been added as such in the other categories in the hospital’s records. However, since the patients were also positive for Covid-19 at the time, their deaths were reported as Covid-19 deaths,” said a senior doctor from Lok Nayak hospital.

With the cases rising, the Delhi government ordered the closure of private offices asking them to work from home on Tuesday. Dine-in at city restaurants and bars have also been halted for the time being.