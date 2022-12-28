scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

No religious structure, graveyard will be razed at Mehrauli Archaeological Park: DDA to Delhi HC

Ghose argued that the demolition be stayed as there was a dispute over properties of the Waqf board in the area, and further submitted that the “demarcation process has not been completed till now”.

In view of the submissions made by the DDA, the HC in its December 23 order observed that “no further orders were required to be passed on the grant of interim relief”. (file)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) informed the Delhi High Court recently that no religious structures will be removed from Mehrauli Archeological Park in its drive to remove encroachments from the area.

Appearing for the Delhi Waqf Board, senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose argued before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad that the DDA is carrying out a demolition drive, including that of religious structures and graveyards, and therefore, the demolition deserves to be stayed.

Ghose argued that the demolition be stayed as there was a dispute over properties of the Waqf board in the area, and further submitted that the “demarcation process has not been completed till now”.

Advocate Shobhana Takiar, appearing for the DDA, “categorically stated” before the HC that religious structures as well as graveyards will not be demolished. She submitted that the demolition will be done only as per the demarcation report which was prepared in 2021, and only encroachers are being removed. “No demolition with respect to any mosque is taking place,” Takiar said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
More from Delhi

In view of the submissions made by the DDA, the HC in its December 23 order observed that “no further orders were required to be passed on the grant of interim relief”. The HC directed the DDA to file a detailed reply “positively in six weeks”. The court directed the Waqf Board to implead the Archaeological Survey of India as a party and listed the matter for hearing on April 21, 2023.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 18:22 IST
Next Story

Chhattisgarh governor shouldn’t sit over quota Bills ‘for eternity’, govt ready for court fight: CM Baghel

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close