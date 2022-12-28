No religious structure, graveyard will be razed at Mehrauli Archaeological Park: DDA to Delhi HC

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) informed the Delhi High Court recently that no religious structures will be removed from Mehrauli Archeological Park in its drive to remove encroachments from the area.

Appearing for the Delhi Waqf Board, senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose argued before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad that the DDA is carrying out a demolition drive, including that of religious structures and graveyards, and therefore, the demolition deserves to be stayed.

Ghose argued that the demolition be stayed as there was a dispute over properties of the Waqf board in the area, and further submitted that the “demarcation process has not been completed till now”.

Advocate Shobhana Takiar, appearing for the DDA, “categorically stated” before the HC that religious structures as well as graveyards will not be demolished. She submitted that the demolition will be done only as per the demarcation report which was prepared in 2021, and only encroachers are being removed. “No demolition with respect to any mosque is taking place,” Takiar said.

In view of the submissions made by the DDA, the HC in its December 23 order observed that “no further orders were required to be passed on the grant of interim relief”. The HC directed the DDA to file a detailed reply “positively in six weeks”. The court directed the Waqf Board to implead the Archaeological Survey of India as a party and listed the matter for hearing on April 21, 2023.