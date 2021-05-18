‘No more vaccines for 18+ in May, will have to shut centres’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday said that the central government has communicated to the Delhi government that the city will not be receiving any more vaccines for the 18-45 age category for the month of May.

He stated that in a written communication from the central government received on Sunday, the Delhi government was told it would be provided with 3.83 lakh more vaccines for May for the 45-plus age category, but there would be no more vaccines for the 18-45 age category for the month.

“We have run the vaccine programme at a fast pace both for those above and under 45 years of age. From today, the vaccine programme for those above 45 — earlier done only in hospitals and dispensaries — has also started in our government schools, and is functioning smoothly. We have provided a walk-in vaccination facility… Currently, Delhi has vaccines for the next four days for those above 45 but the central government has told us we will soon receive more than 3 lakh vaccines. But for the 18-45 category, we have vaccines only for three more days,” said Sisodia, addressing a press conference.

So far, 45.81 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi, and 10.57 lakh people have received both doses. On Monday, 90,832 vaccine doses were administered which is slightly less than the daily average of 1 lakh. Government officials have attributed that to the increase in the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine.

Starting from Monday, the walk-in vaccine facility has been made available to those above 45 years, healthcare workers and frontline workers at 97 government schools.

Sisodia said that he wrote to the central government on Monday requesting that as many vaccines be made available for the 18-45 category as for the above 45 category for the month of May.

“I have made three requests to the central government. The government is ready to purchase but the Centre should at least make available more vaccines for those between 18 and 45; at least as much as is being made available for those above 45. If another 3.83 lakh vaccines are made available for those below 45, then we can vaccinate them side by side. Otherwise, within four days we will have to close all these centres of ours we opened for 18-45 vaccination,” he said.

He said he has also requested that the Centre transparently make information available on state-wise allocation of vaccines, as well as about how much has been provided to private hospitals and the governments.

His third request was that information be given on the supply of vaccines for June and July so that the vaccination programme can be planned accordingly.

Daily cases dip below 5,000 on Monday

Delhi reported 4,524 new cases — lowest since April 5 — and 340 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dipped to 8.42%. The city has seen less than 6,500 cases three days in a row now, down from the peak of 28,395 registered on April 20 — the highest daily case count seen in any Indian city till date.

Officials attributed the dip in positivity rate — which had touched 35% earlier this month — to the lockdown that has been on since April 19.