Delhi: No more financial aid to cops with Covid-19

Delhi Police has decided to discontinue financial aid to police personnel who contract Covid-19 (Rs 10,000) and to those who succumb to the virus (Rs 10 lakh).

An order issued on October 22 by DCP (operations and communication) stated, “Benefits are currently being provided to Delhi Police personnel from Delhi Police Welfare Society (DPWS) who are found Covid-19 positive while discharging official/government duties… Now police headquarter vide TP message has intimated that all benefits have been discontinued from the midnight of October 21. It must be brought to notice of all police personnel working under your kind control.”

The Delhi Police spokesperson refused to comment on the order.

Initially, Rs 1 lakh each was sanctioned by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava to personnel who test positive for Covid while on duty. But when the cases among personnel increased, it was decided that the amount be cut by 90%. Delhi Police had also increased the amount given to families of personnel who die of Covid-19 from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

So far, around 2,500 police personnel have contracted the disease.

