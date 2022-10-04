No mobile phone during duty hours, AIIMS tells staff at OP registration counters

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr M Srinivas Monday passed an order banning mobile phone use by outsourced staff at outpatient department (OPD) registration counters during their duty hours. The order said that they will have to surrender their phones before starting their shift.

“It has been noticed that the outsourced staff working at the OPD registration counters are often using mobile phones while patients are waiting in queue, thereby causing delay in service delivery and inconvenience to patients,” said the order which will be effective from October 16.

The order added that the respective area incharge will have to provide a safe box for the outsourced staff to deposit their mobile phones before starting their duty.

The letter was marked to the medical superintendent of the institute, chief of all centres and head along with National Cancer Institute (NCI), Jhajjar, incharge of the computer facility department and superintendent engineer at AIIMS and NCI Jhajjar.

Union health minister leads cycle rally to create tuberculosis awareness

Pledging to adopt patients and families affected by tuberculosis and spread awareness about it, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Dr Srinivas led a cycle rally at Kartavya Path Monday night. A group of students from the AIIMS also joined the rally.

“Cycled at Kartavya Path with hardworking & talented students from @AIIMS_NewDelhi to raise public awareness on TB elimination and Non-Communicable Diseases. In line with PM @NarendraModi Ji’s goal, we are committed to making India TB Free by 2025,” tweeted Dr Mandaviya.