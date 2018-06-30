No Metro strike, Delhi HC says action by staff doesn’t seem justified

DMRC staff council members have been protesting at the Yamuna Bank Metro station for the last 10 days. DMRC staff council members have been protesting at the Yamuna Bank Metro station for the last 10 days.

The Delhi High Court Friday restrained the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff council from going on strike, which would have led to Metro services coming to a halt. As the demand for a strike started growing louder on Friday, the DMRC had filed a petition in court.

In its order, the HC stated that “the action of the respondents (DMRC staff council) does not appear to be justified or legal since sufficient notice has not been given to the petitioner and the conciliation proceedings are still in progress. I am inclined to grant ad-interim relief as sought in the application”.

Around 9,000 non-executive employees of the DMRC had threatened to go on strike from June 30 onwards if their demands over pay hike and promotions were not met.

A number of members of the DMRC staff council have been protesting at Yamuna Bank and Shahdara Metro stations for the last 10 days. After the HC order, staff council secretary Ravi Bhardwaj said, “The strike has been deferred. We will continue to wear black armbands.”

In the order, vacation judge Vipin Sanghi noted that the DMRC runs a public utility service which caters to around 25 lakh people on a daily basis, who largely come from the middle-income group. “They would be greatly inconvenienced if the respondents go on strike,” observed Sanghi.

Whereas all genuine demands of Metro employees shud be met, strike wud cause inconvenience to lakhs of people. Strike shud not take place. Whereas govt imposing ESMA as last resort, I wud urge employees to not resort to strike. https://t.co/kbWtkUZvCL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 29, 2018

As per court records, the DMRC counsel informed the HC that a settlement was reached between the DMRC and the staff council on July 23, 2017. The court noted the staff council’s claims that the settlement has not yet been implemented, as well as the DMRC’s claim that the council’s demands have increased and are not justified.

The DMRC informed the High Court that the issue is pending before the Regional Labour Commissioner and the date of consideration of the plea was fixed for Friday, but the Staff Council already threatened to go on strike Saturday onwards.

At this stage, the DMRC assured the court that it is willing to resolve the dispute “so as to fully implement the settlement reached on July 23, 2017”. The court issued notice to the staff council, returnable on July 6.

The staff council has been demanding that it be changed into an “employees’ union, as the council is not a constitutional body”, as well as implementation of the industrial dearness allowance as per the 3rd pay revision scale.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called a meeting with DMRC staffers on Friday evening and said that as per instructions from CM Arvind Kejriwal, all “genuine demands of Metro employees should be met to keep them happy for smooth functioning of Delhi Metro”. He also said that “if needed, Essential Services Maintenance Act be imposed to prevent Metro strike”.

