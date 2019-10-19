No medicine supplied to Noida animal hospital for a month, claim volunteers

The Animal Hospital and Shelter in Noida, home to over 1,000 animals and the largest government-run medical facility in the region for strays, has not received medicines for a month, an SOS put out on social media by its volunteers has claimed.

The shelter, formerly known as the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), doubles as a 24×7 hospital for strays that are injured or ill as well as abandoned pets. Its operations fall under the purview of the Noida Authority’s Health department.

Anuradha Dogra, a volunteer at the shelter and former member of the SPCA management committee, who wrote to the Noida Authority, claimed, “There are 1,350 animals in the shelter at present, mostly from Noida and Greater Noida, and they suffer when medicines don’t come on time.”

Shelter in-charge Vidhi Shukla did not wish to comment on the issue.

When contacted, Dr Avinash Tripathi, Officer on Special Duty, Health Department of the Noida Authority, said: “Food supply to the shelter has resumed. Some medicines have also been sent today. I had a meeting with the shelter staff last Thursday and will be making a visit soon. All issues will be addressed.”

When contacted, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said an “inquiry has been ordered into all matters”.