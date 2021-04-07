No medical leave for Delhi Police PCR personnel without permission: DCP

The order, issued by DCP Esha Pandey said concerned officers will be marked as absent and action will also be taken against concerned duty officers.

All Delhi police personnel, posted with the Police Control Room (PCR) units, have been directed by their unit head not to take medical leave/rest without prior permission. If the order is violated, the leave will be termed as ‘absent’.

Delhi Police’s PCR unit has the highest number of police personnel — around 8,000 — who are first responders to any distress calls. The April 6 order, signed by DCP (PCR) Esha Pandey, states: “All ACPs of ranges, PCR line, and Central Police Control Room (CPCR) are hereby directed not to proceed on any kind of medical leave/rest without prior permission of the undersigned. In case of violation of the direction, the medical will be termed as not accepted.”

“… Further, in respect of Inspectors of zones, PCR/line and CPCR, all the concerned duty officers are also directed not to lodge any Daily Diary (DD) entry regarding departure of Inspectors on medical leave/rest without prior permission of the undersigned,” the order states.

Pandey further said, “Non-compliance will be viewed seriously. Concerned officers will be marked as absent and action will be taken against concerned duty officers.”