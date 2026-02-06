No major change in number of missing children over 3 years, shows Delhi Police data

Delhi Police have said there is no alarming rise in missing persons or missing children cases in the Capital, noting that January figures are in line with trends seen over the past three years.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readFeb 6, 2026 08:27 AM IST
Children’s cases are given top priority, with special squads and anti-trafficking units involved in tracing efforts.Delhi Police say January’s missing persons figures do not indicate any sharp rise compared to previous years. (PTI Photo)
Amid uproar over Delhi Police data showing that 807 people, including children, have gone missing in the Capital between January 1 and 15, the police on Thursday sought to allay public concern, stating there is “no cause for panic or fear”, as the figures actually reflect a decline compared to the same period in previous years.

An analysis of the data shows that not only the total number of people who have gone missing has not changed much over the last three years — 1,684 people went missing in January 2024, followed by 1,786 in 2025 and 1,777 this January — the number of children reported missing in the Capital has also not witnessed an alarming change.

In all, 430 children were reported missing this January, slightly lower than 436 cases in January 2025. Among them, 383 children were in the 12-18 age group, which accounts for the majority of such cases lodged each year.

Officers said the majority of the missing children in this age group involve girls, with most cases being linked to elopement, romantic relationships, or adolescents leaving home voluntarily following arguments over mobile phones, gadgets, or other personal demands.

According to the data, in the 0-8 years age group – considered the most vulnerable due to risks of trafficking or illegal adoption – 32 children went missing in January 2024, 18 in 2025, and 17 until January 31, this year. The number of untraced children in this category stood at 18 in 2024, seven in 2025, and 12 this year.

While the proportion of untraced cases remains a concern, police said the overall numbers do not point to a sharp rise.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma said, “Children in the 0-8 age group are given the highest priority, as they carry the risk of being trafficked and undergoing illegal adoption. However, an objective analysis of January data over the last three years does not indicate an alarming situation.”

‘Operation Talash’, a drive launched by the Delhi Police in 2022 to trace missing persons, is run by the Delhi Police’s North District, which falls under the Central Range.

According to the data, the 8-12 age group reflected a gradual downward trend. Thirty-four children were reported missing in January 2024, 26 in 2025, and 30 in 2026. Among them, 23 children remained untraced in 2024, 17 in 2025, and 15 in 2026.

Police said many children who were traced in this age group had left home due to family disputes, poverty, unfulfilled demands, or matrimonial discord. Many of them also belonged to single-parent households.

Meanwhile, the 12-18 age group continues to account for the largest number of missing children, with the numbers remaining largely stable over the years – 386 cases in January 2024, 392 in 2025, and 383 this year. The number of children yet to be traced in this group also remains consistent at 229, 240, and 246, respectively.

According to Delhi Police, every missing child under 18 is treated as a kidnapping case to ensure prompt and thorough investigation.

Unidentified bodies, missing persons: How AIIMS is helping put a name to a face using DNA data

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said, “No organised gang or criminal network has been found involved in cases related to missing or abducted children in Delhi so far. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are strictly followed in all missing persons cases. Immediate efforts are initiated to trace the missing individual, with cases involving children being accorded the highest priority.”

He added that dedicated missing persons squads are functioning in all districts, with the Crime Branch’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit actively involved.

Officers said that tracing adolescents, especially girls aged 12-18 age group, often involves legal complications. In case of consensual relationships, criminal cases have to be registered due to the age of the minor, leading to longer investigations. “As a result, cases are frequently registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and rape-related sections, given that consent is legally invalid in the case of minors… This often complicates recovery and rehabilitation, contributing to higher numbers of cases remaining under investigation,” an officer said.

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

