No lockdown plan in Delhi, CM says prepared

Health Minister Satyendar Jain Monday said that there was no possibility of a lockdown in Delhi “at the moment” due to Covid cases. The city will, instead, go for a Graded Response Action Plan based on the number of cases and positivity rate, he added.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a web address Monday said the government is prepared: “There is no need to panic. I am monitoring the situation continuously. I request you all to maintain social distancing and wear masks. Wearing masks is very important… In review meetings, we have worked on the availability of beds, medicine and oxygen.”

The graded plan was finalised in July after the deadly second wave in April-May (see box) and is implemented if the positivity rate touches 0.5% and up.

“… In this system, when the positivity rate reaches 0.5%, that is five are positive out of 1,000 people tested, then the first level of this system will be implemented. The second level will be implemented when we will reach a positivity rate of 1%, that is if 10 people test positive out of 1,000. The third level will be implemented at a positivity rate of 2%, when 20 people test positive out of a testing sample of 1,000 people; and the last stage or the red level will be initiated when we reach a positivity rate of 5%, meaning that when 50 people test positive out of 1,000 tested. Last time, the red level was implemented when we had reached a positivity rate of about 14-15%,” Jain said.

“However, at present, Covid cases in Delhi are much below 0.5%, so no lockdown will be imposed right now,” he added.

Delhi recorded 63 cases on Sunday, the highest in four months. The positivity rate stood at 0.11%. The city also recorded its first Covid case caused by the Omicron variant on Sunday when a person who had travelled from Tanzania to India tested positive for Covid at the airport last week.

Jain said 27 people from countries affected by the Omicron variant have been admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital so far. Of these, 17 have tested positive for Covid but only one has been infected by the new variant. He said that most people admitted are asymptomatic.

“Everyone needs to be alert, as this is a very fast-spreading variant. Those who did not get the second dose of the vaccine should get it as soon as possible,” he said.

He also reiterated the CM’s demand that flights from affected countries be stopped from coming to India. “The Chief Minister had written to the Centre appealing to stop flights coming from countries affected by the Omicron variant for some time but it did not do so… This is the easiest and most efficient way to avoid the Omicron variant. Delhi receives the most number of flights from abroad, so it is most at risk from this,” he said.