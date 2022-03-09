Delhi: No let up in protest as city’s anganwadi workers rally again

More than thousands of anganwadi workers and helpers thronged roads and held a protest march called ‘anganwadi stri adhikar rally’ from Rajghat to the Delhi Secretariat to commemorate International Working Women’s Day Tuesday.

Demanding increment in salaries, incentives for overtime, health benefits for themselves and their families, provident fund (PF), and pension schemes, Shivani Kaul, president of Delhi Anganwadi Workers and helpers Unions (DAWHU), said, “This protest march is to demonstrate our strength and unity to the mute and deaf government and its ministers who have been calling this a BJP and Congress funded protest. Without meeting us or listening to our demands, ministers have been calling us names and alleging this is not a protest but an agenda. They may call us anything they want but we are not stepping back until the CM meets us and fulfils our demands.”

In February, the government increased the honorarium amount of workers to Rs 12,720 and Rs 6,810 to helpers. But they have been demanding Rs 25,000 for workers and Rs 20,000 for helpers. A delegation of the workers demanded to meet the Delhi CM Tuesday but they were not allowed on the premises of the Delhi Secretariat, and the complex was barricaded by police.

In addition to the primary demands of salary hikes and incentives, these workers have also demanded the withdrawal of show-cause notice issued to 1,000 workers and cancellation of termination orders issued to 27. They have also sought strict police and disciplinary action against officials of the Department of Women and Child Development for allegedly sending ‘intimidating’ messages to workers and passing comments like ‘lafanga’. “There are pregnant women and single mothers who are struggling to run their family alone with their so-called increased honorariums,” said Vrishali, media coordinator, DAWHU.

The union plans to launch a new campaign and strengthen their protest from Wednesday. “We waited till 6 pm but neither has the CM met us nor has the government responded to our demands. The workers will continue their protest outside the CM’s residence and will go on an indefinite hunger strike. Also, from tomorrow, we will launch a new protest campaign against all ministers and MLAs. Our women workers and helpers will divide into groups and go to all the rallies, election meetings of the AAP and protest until our demands are met,” said Vrishali.

Responding to the statements, a senior government official said, “Delhi pays the highest honorarium in the country. These leaders in protest are not Anganwadi workers. Today, about 50 per cent of workers have rejoined duty. Those who do not join will be terminated.”