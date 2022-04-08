No let-up in heat wave, max temp soars over 40 degrees at all weather stations in Delhi

Delhi recorded another day of unrelenting heat, along with this season’s highest maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius and a severe heat wave on Friday.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides a marker for the city, was 41.6 degrees, seven degrees above the normal for this time of the year. All weather stations in the city recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees on Friday. The highest recorded at a weather observatory in the city was 43.4 degrees Celsius at Pitampura, followed by 43.3 degrees at Najafgarh, 42.9 degrees at the Ridge, 42.4 degrees at Aya Nagar, and 41.9 degrees at Lodhi Road. The maximum temperature at Gurgaon hit 43.3 degrees.

Parts of Delhi-NCR have been witnessing a heat wave spell from March 29 onwards. A severe heat wave is recorded in the plains when the maximum temperature is 40 degrees Celsius or more, and is more than 6.4 degrees above the normal. On Friday, the maximum temperature at most weather stations in the city was seven to eight degrees above the normal.

Heat wave conditions remain on the forecast for the national capital from April 9 to 11. The maximum temperature is likely to hit 42 degrees on Saturday. According to the impact-based heat warning, there is an ‘orange’ alert for Delhi on Saturday, which marks a severe heat alert for the day. Possible impacts include increased likelihood of developing heat illness symptoms if exposed to sunlight for a long period, according to the IMD.

The heat wave spell is likely to continue over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, and Jharkhand over the next five days, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department on Friday evening. While no significant change is expected in the maximum temperature over northwest India during the next four days, it could fall by about two degrees thereafter, the bulletin stated.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature could fall marginally, to around 39 degrees Celsius on April 12, going by the forecast.

Minimum temperatures, which are usually recorded at night, are close to the normal temperature for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 19.7 degrees, not far from the long period average of 19.8 degrees for April 8 to 10.

Delhi has recorded no rainfall for all of March and April so far. The last time the city recorded rain was at the end of February.