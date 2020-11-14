No let-up in Delhi cases, volunteers fan out to enforce Covid regulations

A health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 test in New Delhi

Delhi has witnessed a surge in daily new cases of Covid-19 for the last few days, with 7,802 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Surpassing Kerala and Maharashtra in terms of daily cases, the national capital is among the top 10 states and UTs reporting the maximum number of cases in the country. On Thursday, Delhi reported 7,053 new Covid cases — more than 5,537 in Kerala and 4,496 in Maharashtra.

As per data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday morning, 10 states and UTs account for about 80% of the 547 case fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. The highest fatalities have been reported from Maharashtra, which saw 122 deaths, followed by Delhi which witnessed 104 deaths on Thursday.

On Friday, Delhi saw 7,802 new cases of Covid-19 and 91 deaths, taking the total number of people infected with the disease to 4,74,830 and the death toll to 7,423 in the city. The daily positivity rate touched13.80% Friday.

Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director of Max healthcare, said, “There are multiple reasons why cases are increasing in Delhi-NCR. First and foremost is people’s behaviour, which is evident with markets being overcrowded and people not wearing masks or following social distancing. A similar situation happened in Mumbai at the time of Ganesh Chaturthi. Secondly, with winter setting in, and the month of October being harsher as compared to the previous year, the virus tends to spread more in the colder temperature.”

With an uptick in the number of daily cases due to the festive season, volunteers from the Delhi government have started visiting markets and crowded places to create awareness regarding Covid appropriate behaviour. According to senior district officials, volunteers from each district will motivate people to wear masks and follow social distancing rules.

“All marketplaces are crowded and it is important for everyone to understand Covid appropriate behaviour. We have seen that several people…have stopped wearing masks. As per experts, the cases are expected to rise in November… Our team of volunteers will be at all crowded places to spread awareness about social distancing and Covid-19 related queries,” said a senior district official.

A high-level expert committee led by NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul had suggested that Delhi may witness up to 15,000 new cases daily due to the change in weather and the festival season.

Data shared on the Delhi government’s Corona App suggests that there are 16,621 beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients, out of which 8,737 (52%) are occupied.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd