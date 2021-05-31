No legal basis to clean chit to Gautam Gambhir in Covid drug distribution case: Delhi HC to Drug Controller

The Delhi High Court on Monday rapped Delhi’s Drug Control Department for giving a clean chit to BJP MP Gautam Gambhir in connection with his “illegal distribution” of Covid-19 drugs and asked the Drug Controller to file a better status report before it by Thursday.

The court said its confidence was completely shaken and observed that the report is not worth the paper it is written on. “If your Drug Controller is not interested in doing the job, then we will ask that he be removed and let somebody else take over. What investigation? This is trash. There is no legal basis to it,” said the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh during the resumed hearing of a case alleging illegal distribution of medicine by political leaders during the pandemic.

The Drug Controller, in the report, told the court that the distribution of Fabiflu strips by the Gautam Gambhir Foundation appears to be covered by an exception mentioned in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act since the drugs were given away during an event which is being treated as a medical camp organised under the supervision of a doctor of Garg Hospital. Section 5 of Schedule K of the Act, which was cited by the Drug Controller, allows a medical practitioner to stock and dispense medicines to his patients from his premises without obtaining a drug license.

“How could such a large stock of medicine be given to a Foundation which is not a medical practitioner? Even medical practitioner…could a medical practitioner have gone to a dealer and said ‘give me 4000 strips of this medicine’?” said the court.

“Have you taken the trouble to go through the rules or have you just simply accepted this status report prepared by them and placed it before us,” the court asked Additional Standing Counsel Nandita Rao.

Questioning how the event during which the distribution was done is being treated as a medical camp, the court said then the purchase should have been made by the hospital. “Provided you are able to show that even the hospital is entitled to show such huge purchase,” added the court.

The court further said it wants to curb these malpractices and also took exception to Gamhbir’s assertion that he “will do it again”. “This tendency of people trying to take advantage of a situation of a crisis in the city or in the country and then trying to appear as saviours while they are actually creating the problem. This is a pernicious activity which has to be denounced,” it said.

It also said that thousands of needy people could have otherwise gone to the pharmacy and bought the medicine. “On the day they needed it, they were not able to it. Time was of essence. People who needed on the day when they were purchased by this gentlemen, they were not able to them. 286 strips are left which shows he brought more than what is required,” observed the court.