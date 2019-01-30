‘No last-mile connectivity at several Metro stations’

The United Traffic Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre has found that multi-modal integration plans to fix the problem of last-mile connectivity at Metro stations is not being implemented at several stations, and has directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to fix it.

Advertising

In a statement Tuesday, the Delhi Development Authority said the L-G has expressed concern over the slow progress on the implementation of the plan and lack of co-ordination among various agencies like DMRC, PWD, Traffic Police, municipal corporations and DTTDC.

The DMRC has been directed to prepare detailed drawings of the plan for all Metro stations and forward the same within three months to the executing agencies.

United Traffic Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre will review the progress each month, it added.

As per the plan, Metro authorities along with other agencies had to ensure last-mile connectivity for commuters by connecting stations with bus stations, local bus stands, feeder buses as per feasibility.

Advertising

When contacted by The Indian Express, DMRC did not comment.