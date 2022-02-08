No justice in keeping bail plea pending for 7 months: Sharjeel lawyer to court in UAPA riots case

JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s lawyer Monday told a Delhi court that there was no justice in keeping his bail application in a UAPA case, in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, pending for seven months.

Senior advocate Tanvir Ahmed Mir was making his rebuttals on behalf of Imam before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat. The court will hear the matter on February 9.

Mir had brought to the court’s attention that it had taken cognizance of sedition charges against Imam for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at Aligarh Muslim University and in Delhi’s Jamia area against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He told the court the problem was that three separate cognizance orders have been passed against Imam for the same speeches. “How many charges will we suffer on the same speeches in the same court,” Mir told the court.

“I must bring it to your notice that there is justice in denying bail. There is also justice in granting bail. But there is absolutely no justice in keeping a bail application pending for 7 months… Absolutely against justice that bail hearings like this taking place,” Mir said.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that Mir was making “contradictory statements” and that it was “unfair to put the blame on the court”.