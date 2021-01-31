No institutional quarantine for UK returnees testing negative

The decision was taken after ‘considering low positivity rate of UK returnees’

Travellers arriving in Delhi from the United Kingdom who test negative for Covid-19 are no longer required to follow the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed in an order issued on Friday.

The decision was taken after a review of the situation and “considering low positivity rate of UK returnees”.

Following the detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in the UK, the DDMA had directed earlier this month that as a matter of precaution, passengers arriving from the UK — even if they test negative at the airport — were to be in mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine.

While the requirement for mandatory institutional quarantine has been done away with, arrivals testing negative will still be required to follow seven days of home quarantine.

India had suspended all passenger flights between the UK and India from December 23 to January 7. Limited flights originating from the UK were resumed on January 8. Following the resumption, the DDMA had ordered compulsory RT-PCR testing at the airport of those arriving from the UK.

Delhi recorded 183 fresh Covid-19 cases and 8 deaths on Saturday. Meanwhile, 8,774 beneficiaries were vaccinated