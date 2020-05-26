No home quarantine for asymptomatic passengers arriving in Delhi

On Monday, when flight operations resumed in the country after two months, the Delhi Airport (Indira Gandhi International Airport) saw 118 arrivals and 125 departures. On Monday, when flight operations resumed in the country after two months, the Delhi Airport (Indira Gandhi International Airport) saw 118 arrivals and 125 departures.

People arriving in Delhi via air, rail, or bus routes won’t have to go for home quarantine, with the Delhi government guidelines allowing all asymptomatic travellers to head to their destination in the city. They are, however, advised to self-monitor their health for a period of two weeks.

The decision will come as a relief to hundreds of people scheduled to touch down in the city over the next few days, with the state adopting the protocol of the Centre with regards to incoming travellers in toto.

“Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the concerned Delhi Disaster Management Authority helpline numbers or the state helpline number,” the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS, Delhi) has said in an order.

“Those found symptomatic will be isolated by the concerned agencies. These symptomatic suspects shall be transported by the concerned agencies through CATS Ambulances (helpline number 102) to the linked health facilities where they will be assessed for clinical severity,” the order added.

People with severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID health facilities, while those showing mild symptoms will be given the option of either opting for home isolation or quarantining themselves at designated COVID care centres.

Link hospital/care centres have been designated for the Airport, bus terminals and railway stations for people with symptoms. At the centres, they will have to undergo testing. Those who test positive will have to stay on.

The concerned agencies, such as the airport management, northern railways, and the Transport Department have been directed by the DGHS to ensure that all outgoing and incoming passengers undergo thermal screening and are advised to download the Aarogya Setu app on their cell phones.

