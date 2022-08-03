scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

No history of contact between two Delhi monkeypox patients and suspected cases

None of the four people has any history of international travel either, but all five monkeypox cases reported from Kerala have come from the UAE.

Written by Anonna Dutt | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 3:31:21 pm
Significantly, one of the suspected cases at the Lok Nayak hospital is a woman while all the eight confirmed cases in the country have been men. (File)

There is no history of contact between the two Nigerian nationals who tested positive in New Delhi for monkeypox and the two other African people suspected to have the infection, according to sources in the know of the matter. All the four have been living in different areas of the capital.

None of the four people has any history of international travel either. In contrast, all five monkeypox cases reported from Kerala so far have a history of travel from the UAE.

Significantly, one of the suspected cases at the Lok Nayak hospital is a woman while all the eight confirmed cases in the country have been men. Globally too, monkeypox has been disproportionately reported among men.

“We’re seeing cases that are largely focused on men. And when we look at those cases, we’re noticing that actually its men who have sex with men… There have been some cases reported in women and children, but these have been very limited,” said Andy Seale, an advisor on sexually transmitted infections at the World Health Organisation in a video from the organisation.

Even though the test reports of the two suspected cases are awaited – expected on Thursday – they appear to have similar symptoms as the two people who tested positive for the infection.

“All four of the persons have fever, typical rashes (similar to the ones seen in the first case from the city), ulcers in the mouth and thighs,” according to a doctor from the Lok Nayak hospital, which was the hospital designated for isolating confirmed and suspected monkeypox cases till Tuesday.

Delhi’s first case of the infection was discharged on Wednesday after testing negative on two subsequent tests one day apart and all of his lesions healed. Another suspected case, from Ghaziabad, was discharged from the hospital last week after he tested negative and was diagnosed with chickenpox.

Surveillance teams and doctors have reported an increase in people’s queries about lesions. “We are getting calls from healthcare facilities about people with lesions, in almost 90 per cent of the cases it’s chickenpox,” said a surveillance officer.
A city doctor also said that they were getting queries from patients on whether they had the viral infection.

As part of government’s preparedness measures, isolation rooms were also readied in two other Delhi government hospitals and three private hospitals on Tuesday.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:31:21 pm

