No hike in electricity tariffs in Delhi for fifth consecutive year: Arvind Kejriwal

In a relief for people residing in the national capital, Delhi’s power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday announced a significant reduction in fixed charges on electricity for 2019-20.

Highlighting that there has been no hike in electricity tariffs in the city for the fifth consecutive year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi had the lowest power tariffs in the country. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said Delhi is also the “only place in India with 24×7 electricity.”

Congratulations Delhi For fifth consecutive year NO electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for fifth consecutive yr, tariffs reduced. Delhi has lowest electricity tariffs in the country now And Del is the only place in India wid 24×7 electricity — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 31, 2019

The DERC announced the new electricity tariffs, significantly bringing down fixed charges while raising energy charges. DERC chairman Justice (retired) S S Chauhan said the new rates would be applicable from August 1.

As per the new rates, the fixed charges up to 2 kilowatts (kW) has been reduced from Rs 125 to Rs 20, while the charges above 2 kW but less than 5 kW has been slashed from RS 140 to Rs 50. The fixed charges for more than 5 kW and less than 15 kW has been reduced from Rs 175 to Rs 100, Chauhan said.

The energy charges in the domestic category for those who are consuming above 1,200 units have been raised from the existing Rs 7.75 per unit to Rs 8 per unit.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain said the chief minister had requested the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to reduce fixed charges three months ago. “Fix charges reduced by DERC. Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal requested for the same 3 months ago. Thanks to DERC,” Jain tweeted.

Addressing the press, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked why electricity tariffs are higher in Ghaziabad and Noida if it is significantly cheaper in the national capital. “If 200 units of electricity costs Rs 408 in Delhi, why is it sold for Rs 1318 in Ghaziabad and Noida,” he said.

