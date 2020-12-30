No funds from Centre, MCDs find themselves with backs to the wall

The present financial crisis, meanwhile, has once again led to MCD employees issuing an ultimatum that they will stage a strike from January 7 at the L-G house if salaries are not paid.

BJP leaders from Delhi’s civic bodies have, over the past few months, reached out to the Centre for financial assistance so they can pay salaries to staff who haven’t been paid in months. But with no money coming their way, the BJP-ruled MCDs have come under attack from the AAP.

AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak Tuesday said the BJP’s top brass has lost all hope in the MCDs. “They asked for financial assistance from the Centre but were not provided any money,” he said.

In October, North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash had met Union MoS Anurag Thakur, followed by a meeting last month with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to discuss the issue.

The political wing of the South MCD has also sought the Centre’s help to resolve the issue, with a former mayor writing to Home Minister Amit Shah and seeking his intervention. In the letter, he wrote that the local body of Delhi (Union Territory) should be treated on par with local bodies of other states and be included in the ambit of the 15th Finance Commission so that it is eligible for receiving grants from the central government.

Senior leaders in the BJP said several civic body leaders have conveyed to the state leadership that if the present condition persists and the Centre doesn’t intervene, a negative perception will hurt their chances in the 2022 municipal elections.

North MCD Mayor Prakash confirmed that he met Puri and told him that arrangements should be made so that funds come directly to MCDs as the Delhi government has allegedly not paid Rs 13,000 crore due to the corporations.

The present financial crisis, meanwhile, has once again led to MCD employees issuing an ultimatum that they will stage a strike from January 7 at the L-G house if salaries are not paid.