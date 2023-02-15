No fresh proposals received from Delhi Govt for filling public prosecutor vacancies: UPSC to Delhi HC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) informed the Delhi High Court Tuesday it has not received any fresh proposal from the Delhi Government for filling up posts of prosecutors in the city’s courts, refuting the statement by the state government on the issue recorded in the previous order of the court as “incorrect” and “inappropriate”.

On January 11, the Delhi Government had submitted before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad that a fresh requisition has been sent to UPSC for filling up 108 vacant posts of public prosecuters, in a batch of pleas concerning issues related to recruitment, appointment, and working of public prosecutors in the national capital.

In its affidavit dated February 10, UPSC had said the statement made by the counsel for the Delhi Government, as mentioned in the January 11 order, is “incorrect and inappropriate in as much as no fresh proposal has been received from the Government of NCT of Delhi for filling up either the post of Public Prosecutors or Assistant Public Prosecutors in GNCT of Delhi”.

The affidavit states UPSC has always tried to complete the process of recruitment in all cases, more particularly in the case of public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors, as expeditiously as possible, and the current process is likely to culminate in a final result very soon in March this year.

The UPSC’s affidavit states it received only one proposal for recruitment against 80 vacant posts of APP in the Delhi Government on October 7, 2020.

“A total of 3,155 candidates applied for the said post and 2,122 candidates appeared in the recruitment test held on September 19, 2021. After conducting a recruitment test and scrutiny of the documents submitted by the candidates, the commission has called 261 candidates for interview for the post which is scheduled to be held from February 6, 2023, till March 1, this year. As such the recruitment is at an advanced stage,” the affidavit reads.

While hearing the matter on Tuesday, the High Court asked the Delhi Government to file a fresh status report before the next date of hearing, listing the matter for further hearing on March 15.

Advertisement

The Delhi Government’s counsel said recruitment is an ongoing process and steps are being taken to fill the vacancies. The High Court, however, observed, “It was not an ongoing process and, if it were an ongoing process, there would never have been so many vacant positions”.

The state government’s counsel then submitted that historically, there has been “lethargy” in filling the vacancies but now steps are being taken to fill them.

Last month, the High Court had granted four weeks’ time to the Delhi Government as a “last indulgence” to expedite the process of filling up vacant posts of public prosecutors.

Advertisement

Directing the state government to file a fresh status report, the court observed, “It is made clear that if the Status Report is not filed and proper explanation is not given as to why the vacancies have not been filled up, this Court will direct the personal appearance of the law secretary and other officers who are responsible for the delay”.

It also observed, “The criminal justice system is already plagued with a huge backlog of cases which can be remedied only if vacancies of Public Prosecutors are filled up at the earliest”. It also noted that the Delhi Government is the “only authority” which can fill these vacancies.