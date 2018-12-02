Delhi: No free books, uniforms for EWS kids, pvt schools pulled up

Private government recognised schools have been pulled up by the Directorate of Education (DoE) for not providing free books, uniforms and writing material to students from the EWS/DG category.

On November 28, the DoE issued an order to managers and heads of schools of all private unaided recognised schools, through the district deputy directors of education, instructing them to provide the supplies free of cost to students within three days. It also said that it had received multiple complaints from parents and stakeholders that schools were demanding money to provide these materials.

“Starting December 6, we will send DE nominees on random checks to compile a list of schools not complying with the order… Our priority is that students admitted in the next session in EWS/DG seats be given the material free of cost…,” said Director of Education Sanjay Goel.