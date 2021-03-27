No evidence of torture: Tharoor’s counsel to court

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor through his lawyer told a Delhi court that there was “no evidence of physical or mental torture” by him against his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

The submissions were made by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who told Special Judge Geetanjali Goel on Friday: “There is no physical or mental torture… All her relatives and friends said she was a strong person. Even her son says she could not have committed suicide… How can there be a question of abetment? When they have not established if it is a suicide… first prove suicide then prove abetment.”

Pahwa also told the court that there was only an allegation made against Tharoor of having an extra-marital affair. “There is no evidence of an extra-marital affair. Only reference is in the chargesheet, which is a draft letter recovered from computer. No evidence filed to suggest that this letter was ever sent or received by anyone or replied by anyone,” Pahwa told the court.

The court was hearing arguments on the charges, which has now been adjourned for April 9. On the last date of hearing, Pahwa had read out a statement by Pushkar’s son which stated that Tharoor could not have murdered his mother and that he could not even hurt a fly. On August 31, 2019, Delhi Police asked a Delhi court to prosecute Tharoor for abetment to suicide or “alternatively” frame murder charges against him in connection with Pushkar’s death.