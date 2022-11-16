No evidence except statements to show transfer of money: Court on Vijay Nair arrest by CBI in excise policy case

In its detailed order granting bail to Vijay Nair, who had been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in connection with alleged irregularities in the excise policy case, a Delhi court has observed that there is no evidence, except oral, to show the transfer of huge amounts of money as alleged by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Special Judge N K Nagpal said: “Except the oral evidence collected in the form of statements, there is also no other evidence or material gathered till date to show the alleged transmission of such huge amounts of money through the applicants by the other co-accused.”

“In any case, the above oral evidence will have to be tested during the course of trial and it will be a matter of time only if it is able to be transformed into an acceptable piece of evidence or not, which can be acted upon by this court,” it observed.

The court said there is “no material documentary evidence to substantiate these allegations, and copies of some chats of applicant Vijay Nair produced before this court are not found to be incriminating enough at this stage”.

On allegations that Nair held various meetings related to the excise policy in various hotels, the court agreed with his lawyer’s submission that “no criminality can be attached in attending the said meetings by her client as he was looking after the press and media affairs of the ruling AAP party in Delhi, and this is equally true qua the other applicant, though his profile is different”.

The court said, “In all probabilities, the investigation of this case will take a long time to conclude, and further detention of the applicants in custody in such a situation can never be justified and that too when they both had joined the investigation even prior to their arrest in the case.”

The defence counsel appearing for Nair and Boinpally had argued that “their clients have been falsely implicated in this case for some vested and political interests and reasons and they both have nothing to do with the commission of the alleged offences”.

Special public prosecutor Pankaj Gupta, appearing for the CBI, opposed their bail arguing that “they both were actively involved in the above criminal conspiracy, in furtherance of which irregularities were committed in framing and implementation of the excise policy”.