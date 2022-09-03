scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

No end to LG-AAP sparring over khadi lounge design claims

Quoting a letter issued by the KVIC India to a news web portal, Raj Niwas Delhi tweeted, “The @kvicindia has issued a letter categorically stating that the entire cost of execution of project of its Mumbai Lounge was Rs 27.3 lakh, contrary to fake figures being touted by leaders of a political party.”

Referring to the allegations, Saxena Thursday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had resorted to “diversionary tactics and false accusations” in “desperation”. (File Photo)

The office of the Lt-Governor Friday denied AAP’s allegations that L-G VK Saxena had given the contract to design the Khadi Lounge in Mumbai to his daughter without a tender and accused the party of citing ‘fake figures’.

Quoting a letter issued by the KVIC India to a news web portal, Raj Niwas Delhi tweeted, “The @kvicindia has issued a letter categorically stating that the entire cost of execution of project of its Mumbai Lounge was Rs 27.3 lakh, contrary to fake figures being touted by leaders of a political party.”

In another tweet, it added, “The KVIC also clearly states that the plan of design of the lounge was done by Ms Shivangi Saxena for ‘free of cost’ and her name was put on the plaque as a goodwill gesture acknowledging her services. Since it saved KVIC the cost of designing.” It also tagged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Responding to the L-G office tweet, Sanjay Singh said, “Whose Twitter handle is this? Former KVIC president V K Saxena’s or the current L-G’s. How can the Twitter handle of Raj Niwas respond to the allegations against the former KVIC president? This is another case of abuse of position. Ask VK Saxena ji to reply via his personal Twitter account.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

Addressing a press conference, Singh said the AAP will soon move court against the L-G for “nepotism”. “How can one give the contract to his own daughter while serving in a constitutional post? The L-G has openly violated the KVIC Act, 1961.”

Singh alleged, “The L-G first converted black money to white and awarded the contract to his daughter. We welcomed the allegation against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia but nothing was found in the investigation, the BJP-led central government has not filed any case so far, why should Saxena’s scams not be probed. I ask PM Modi. Have the Delhi people wronged you?”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

AAP MLAs had alleged Saxena was involved in a “scam” where two cashiers had allegedly exchanged demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes at Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan in 2016 and called for an investigation into the role of the L-G, who was the chairperson of the KVIC when the alleged incident took place. The CBI has registered a case in the matter and filed a charge sheet against the two cashiers.

More from Delhi

Referring to the allegations, Saxena Thursday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had resorted to “diversionary tactics and false accusations” in “desperation”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 02:05:35 am
Next Story

Two of family, including minor girl, drown in Pavana dam

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Premium
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement