No end to LG-AAP sparring over khadi lounge design claims

The office of the Lt-Governor Friday denied AAP’s allegations that L-G VK Saxena had given the contract to design the Khadi Lounge in Mumbai to his daughter without a tender and accused the party of citing ‘fake figures’.

Quoting a letter issued by the KVIC India to a news web portal, Raj Niwas Delhi tweeted, “The @kvicindia has issued a letter categorically stating that the entire cost of execution of project of its Mumbai Lounge was Rs 27.3 lakh, contrary to fake figures being touted by leaders of a political party.”

In another tweet, it added, “The KVIC also clearly states that the plan of design of the lounge was done by Ms Shivangi Saxena for ‘free of cost’ and her name was put on the plaque as a goodwill gesture acknowledging her services. Since it saved KVIC the cost of designing.” It also tagged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Responding to the L-G office tweet, Sanjay Singh said, “Whose Twitter handle is this? Former KVIC president V K Saxena’s or the current L-G’s. How can the Twitter handle of Raj Niwas respond to the allegations against the former KVIC president? This is another case of abuse of position. Ask VK Saxena ji to reply via his personal Twitter account.”

Addressing a press conference, Singh said the AAP will soon move court against the L-G for “nepotism”. “How can one give the contract to his own daughter while serving in a constitutional post? The L-G has openly violated the KVIC Act, 1961.”

Singh alleged, “The L-G first converted black money to white and awarded the contract to his daughter. We welcomed the allegation against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia but nothing was found in the investigation, the BJP-led central government has not filed any case so far, why should Saxena’s scams not be probed. I ask PM Modi. Have the Delhi people wronged you?”

AAP MLAs had alleged Saxena was involved in a “scam” where two cashiers had allegedly exchanged demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes at Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan in 2016 and called for an investigation into the role of the L-G, who was the chairperson of the KVIC when the alleged incident took place. The CBI has registered a case in the matter and filed a charge sheet against the two cashiers.

Referring to the allegations, Saxena Thursday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had resorted to “diversionary tactics and false accusations” in “desperation”.