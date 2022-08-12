No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place

August 12, 2022 5:18:08 pm
Confusion surrounding the Common University Entrance Test continued on Friday, with candidates unsure about the dates of their postponed papers showing up at an exam centre to find that there was no exam.
The CUET examination which had been scheduled for August 4 to 6 had been postponed because of technical issues to August 12 to 14. Later, it issued another notice stating that 15,811 candidates had approached it requesting a date other than August 12 to 14, and that many students had approached it requesting that their exams not be scheduled between 12 to 14 because of festivals during the period. The notice stated that “Considering the above requests, it has been decided that in place of 12 to 14 August 2022, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination for all these candidates will now be conducted between 24 to 28 August 2022, and fresh Admit Card will be issued well before the date of Examination.”
Students had been confused about whether this applied to all those whose exams had been postponed from 4-6 or only those students who were not happy with the dates. Because of this, several candidates turned up at K.R.
Mangalam World School in Greater Kailash on Friday to find closed gates.
Subscriber Only Stories
“When we came on the 4th, there was a piece of paper pasted at the gate saying that the exam had been postponed to August 12 and that the same admit card shall be valid for it. When we arrived on Friday afternoon, there was no indication that there was an exam there. There was just a guard telling us that the exam there was cancelled. This is the second time that this is happening to us. Why can’t we be sent an email or SMS with clear instructions? All the onus to chase down information is on us. There are no clear instructions, we can’t afford to not show up and risk missing the exam,” said the mother of a student, who had travelled from Noida to the centre.
Deepshri Bansal also showed up to the centre on Friday afternoon. “It is the second time I am returning from the centre without giving the exam. There wasn’t even anyone to give us any information at the centre,” she said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndromePremium
Latest News
Stalin urges Centre to get TN fishermen released from Sri Lanka
WazirX users eye other Indian cryptocurrency exchanges after ED probe
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper over
Flashback Friday: Rashmika Mandanna to Ananya Panday, celebs who wowed with their impeccable style this week
Rajasthan woman ties rakhi to ailing leopard before handing over to officials, pic wins hearts online
Free bus travel for women an “economic revolution,” says Stalin
IIT Madras launches free GATE preparation portal through NPTEL; check details
Rajouri attack: Senior Army officials pay tributes to four soldiers slain in J&K
Why PM Modi’s comment on ‘black magic’ is off-colour
Covid mRNA vaccines are safe in pregnancy, shows large study
Taiwan crisis: India calls for restraint, de-escalation of tensions
Liverpool will only sign the ‘right’ players despite injuries, says Klopp