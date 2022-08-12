scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place

Students had been confused about whether this applied to all those whose exams had been postponed from 4-6 or only those students who were not happy with the dates. Because of this, several candidates turned up at K.R.

By: Express News Service | Delhi |
August 12, 2022 5:18:08 pm
Confusion surrounding the Common University Entrance Test continued on Friday, with candidates unsure about the dates of their postponed papers showing up at an exam centre to find that there was no exam.

Confusion surrounding the Common University Entrance Test continued on Friday, with candidates unsure about the dates of their postponed papers showing up at an exam centre to find that there was no exam.

The CUET examination which had been scheduled for August 4 to 6 had been postponed because of technical issues to August 12 to 14. Later, it issued another notice stating that 15,811 candidates had approached it requesting a date other than August 12 to 14, and that many students had approached it requesting that their exams not be scheduled between 12 to 14 because of festivals during the period. The notice stated that “Considering the above requests, it has been decided that in place of 12 to 14 August 2022, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination for all these candidates will now be conducted between 24 to 28 August 2022, and fresh Admit Card will be issued well before the date of Examination.”

Students had been confused about whether this applied to all those whose exams had been postponed from 4-6 or only those students who were not happy with the dates. Because of this, several candidates turned up at K.R.

Mangalam World School in Greater Kailash on Friday to find closed gates.

“When we came on the 4th, there was a piece of paper pasted at the gate saying that the exam had been postponed to August 12 and that the same admit card shall be valid for it. When we arrived on Friday afternoon, there was no indication that there was an exam there. There was just a guard telling us that the exam there was cancelled. This is the second time that this is happening to us. Why can’t we be sent an email or SMS with clear instructions? All the onus to chase down information is on us. There are no clear instructions, we can’t afford to not show up and risk missing the exam,” said the mother of a student, who had travelled from Noida to the centre.

Deepshri Bansal also showed up to the centre on Friday afternoon. “It is the second time I am returning from the centre without giving the exam. There wasn’t even anyone to give us any information at the centre,” she said.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 05:18:08 pm

