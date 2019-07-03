No end to ambulance workers’ protest, Delhi goverment seeks action

The Delhi government has written to Delhi Police, requesting that it issue directions under the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act (HESMA) to take appropriate action against office bearers of CATS ambulances who have refused to resume work, thereby affecting healthcare services in the capital.

Officials said 103 ambulances of the total fleet of 265 could be made operational on Monday, after hundreds of employees from the ambulance service went on strike against the privatisation of CATS and alleged non-payment of salaries for the past three months.

“Most workers are willing to work under the new outsourcing agency. However, some CATS office bearers are provoking other workers to continue the strike. Several patients are getting affected due to this,” wrote Delhi Health Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar.

On Monday, a driver with CATS tried to set himself on fire outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

The government had outsourced the operation and maintenance of the ambulance services to a private company in 2006 for better management of services. There are 265 ambulances in the fleet, and they attend to 1,100-1,200 calls on a daily basis.