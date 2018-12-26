‘No educators, signage in Delhi schools for differently abled’

Gaps in infrastructure and lack of awareness are among the primary reasons why the Directorate of Education (DoE) has failed to draw applicants to seats reserved for differently abled children in the city’s private schools.

For the first time this year, a three per cent quota for children with special needs was introduced within the 25 per cent EWS/DG category. Despite inviting applications thrice for about 1,300 seats in the category, 1,268 seats are still lying vacant with no applicants. The fourth draw of lots for these seats, to allot schools to applicants, will be conducted on Wednesday.

The Indian Express looked at reports of inspections carried out by the DoE across popular private schools in the city in 2015, to find that most lack the adequate number of special educators, disabled-friendly washrooms and even signage.

The DoE had inspected schools which were identified as having infrastructure to cater to differently abled children.

Of the 162 schools that were inspected to check for facilities for visually impaired students, 156 did not have Braille books, 132 did not have large print books and 143 did not have embossed maps and globes. Only five had Braille signage and 158 lacked tactile pathways. Special educators were missing in 114 schools and 110 did not have disabled-friendly washrooms.

Explained Not enough special educators in MCD, govt schools Schools in Delhi — government and private — are unequipped to cater to students with special needs. In South and North Municipal Corporation schools, there are only 63 special educators against 1,084 sanctioned posts. Even in the city’s government schools, the number of special educators is much lower than the requirement. Despite court orders and studies that make a case for integration of children in the same classroom, those with special needs are mostly sent to specialised schools. While specialised attention for differently abled children is required in many cases, there is barely any regulatory mechanism to monitor the functioning of these schools.

Of 169 schools inspected for facilities for those with hearing impairment, 160 did not have a speech therapist and 112 did not have visual and digital signage. Most schools out of 145 schools inspected for facilities for children with autism did not have tools of educational functional, language and communication, social behaviour and motor skills assessment.

According to disability rights activist Dr Satender Singh, one of the main reasons that such few applications come to schools is the lack of inclusive and accessible infrastructure and tools in schools. “How many schools in Delhi are even accessible for persons with disabilities and how many have qualified special educators to help these students? There are also a number of learning disorders such as dyslexia, which require special teaching and learning tools. Given the gap, parents will prefer to send their children to specialised schools,” he said.

The government also sees the lack of awareness as a challenge. Director of Education Sanjay Goel said that the department aims to step up publicity for these seats in the coming academic year. “We will try to increase awareness about these seats. This is also the first time that this quota is being operationalised; once more students start taking admission through it, hopefully awareness will increase and we will also be able to encourage schools to improve their infrastructure,” he said.

The process for nursery admissions for the 2019-20 session is already underway for applicants under the general category. The directorate, meanwhile, is yet to release the admission schedule for the EWS/DG category.