No eco-sensitive zone notification, no appraisal; Union Environment Minister directs in wildlife board meet

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav sought coordination with states to expedite notification of ESZs.

Written by: Nikhil Ghanekar
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 02:25 PM IST
The Union environment minister also directed the ministry to coordinate with states to expedite the finalisation of the draft or final ESZ notification.The Union environment minister also directed the ministry to coordinate with states to expedite the finalisation of the draft or final ESZ notification. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav recently directed that authorities must not place projects falling in eco-sensitive zones (ESZs), which are buffer zones around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, for appraisal unless the draft or final ESZ notification has been published.

According to the minutes of the January 19 meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), such proposals will be appraised only in exceptional or extraordinary circumstances.

The Union environment minister also stated that as a matter of principle, proposals should not be ordinarily taken up as ‘table agenda’, except in urgent and exceptional circumstances, and only after the urgency is justified. Typically, SC-NBWL, which appraises projects within national parks, sanctuaries, or ESZs, is provided with a lengthy agenda in advance for projects seeking wildlife clearance under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

An eco-sensitive zone is an area typically within 10 km of a national park or wildlife sanctuary, demarcated to regulate activities near these largely no-development parks and sanctuary areas. If a state government has not moved an ESZ proposal, a 10-km area around parks and sanctuaries is considered the default ESZ, based on the Supreme Court’s directions.

“The chairman directed that no proposal for wildlife clearance/recommendations of the SC-NBWL for the projects falling in ESZ shall be placed before the standing committee, if the draft or final notification of the ESZ has not been published by the State,” the SC-NBWL’s minutes stated.

The Union environment minister also directed the ministry to coordinate with states to expedite the finalisation of the draft or final ESZ notification.

ESZs are notified as a second-tier of legal protection. They act as a buffer against the negative impacts of infrastructure projects, as wildlife from parks and sanctuaries often moves out for various reasons, and to protect water sources and ecology in the area. While commercial mining, sawmills, polluting industries, and major hydroelectric projects are prohibited in ESZs, certain other activities are either regulated, permitted, or promoted.

Draft guidelines for eco-sensitive zones

The minister’s directions come in the backdrop of a decision taken in SC-NBWL’s December meeting to finalise draft guidelines on examination of infrastructure proposals proposed either in ESZs or wetlands in and around protected areas. These have been prepared to ensure that infrastructure development is undertaken in ESZs and around wetlands with safeguards for ecology, biodiversity, and hydrology, among other things.

According to data tabled in Rajya Sabha in November 2024, the ministry has published 347 ESZ notifications, while it accorded environmental clearance to 43 projects in ESZs between 2018 and 2023.

The broad contours of the guidelines propose categorising projects as those within existing notified ESZs, those within areas where ESZ drafts have been notified, and proposals where ESZs have not been notified.

Last June, SC-NBWL also discussed revisiting guidelines for declaring ESZs around parks and sanctuaries to make them more site-specific and in tune with ecological and socio-economic realities. Independent members had flagged that giant solar or wind energy plants, promoted as activities, and those using large tracts of land around parks may threaten wildlife and their migration routes, and suggested regulating such projects.

Last December, the Union environment minister, in response to a starred question by Renuka Chowdhury of the Congress, said that 201 proposals were received for clearing infrastructure projects in eco-sensitive zones, wildlife corridors, national parks, and tiger reserves.

Nikhil Ghanekar
An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change. Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More

