No eco-sensitive zone notification, no appraisal; Union Environment Minister directs in wildlife board meet

The Union environment minister also directed the ministry to coordinate with states to expedite the finalisation of the draft or final ESZ notification. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav recently directed that authorities must not place projects falling in eco-sensitive zones (ESZs), which are buffer zones around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, for appraisal unless the draft or final ESZ notification has been published.

According to the minutes of the January 19 meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), such proposals will be appraised only in exceptional or extraordinary circumstances.

The Union environment minister also stated that as a matter of principle, proposals should not be ordinarily taken up as ‘table agenda’, except in urgent and exceptional circumstances, and only after the urgency is justified. Typically, SC-NBWL, which appraises projects within national parks, sanctuaries, or ESZs, is provided with a lengthy agenda in advance for projects seeking wildlife clearance under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.