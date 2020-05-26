No e-pass needed to travel to airport from Gurgaon

The Gurgaon District Magistrate on Monday directed that people travelling from Gurgaon to the airport or train station, or vice versa, will not require a movement pass to cross the border as long as they have confirmed air or train e-tickets in their name.

In the order, the DM has stated, “Whereas the Government of India has decided to start the operations of domestic airlines from 25.02.2020 and trains from 01.06.2020 onwards and for this reason, the online ticket booking for the same has also started.”

“…passengers who have a confirmed air/train e-ticket in their name shall be allowed to travel from the airport/railway station to their home/destination and vice versa. They will not require any movement pass for it. For this purpose private cab operators such as Uber/Ola and other taxi services are allowed to operate,” stated the order by District Magistrate Amit Khatri. The order further states that passengers have to book cabs “only for the above destination”.

In Faridabad, similarly, Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav clarified, “If people are looking to commute from Faridabad to the airport or vice versa, tickets will be more than enough”.

Both Gurgaon and Faridabad had sealed their borders earlier this month, claiming that a large number of the coronavirus cases emerging in their districts were linked to Delhi.

Gurgaon has recorded 284 coronavirus cases so far, including 13 people who tested positive on Monday. Two people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Faridabad, meanwhile, has recorded 211 cases so far, with two more people testing positive on Monday.

